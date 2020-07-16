Tom Holland Drops Uncharted Set Photo As The Movie Prepares For Filming

The Uncharted movie was first announced way back in 2008, just a year after the first video game in the series, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, was released. In the years since, filmmakers like David O. Russell, Seth Gordon and Shawn Levy have all come and gone from the project, as well as rotated through a variety of writers. Mark Wahlberg was also once attached to play Nathan Drake, and while he eventually exited that role, he’s set to appear in the movie’s current incarnation as Nathan Drake’s mentor, Sully.