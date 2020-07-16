Sylvester Stallone Uses Cool Cliffhanger Photo To Inspire People To Keep Exercising

It's a safe bet that under the circumstances, most of us probably aren't getting as much exercise as we used to. Even if the amount that we used to get wasn't all that much, we're probably getting even less now as many of us are still dealing with some degree of isolation. Well, even if you don't have a personal trainer to help motivate, now we all have the next best thing, Sylvester Stallone telling us all to go get some exercise.