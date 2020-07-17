New Netflix Movie With Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling And The Russos Will Have A Wild Budget

Author Mark Greaney has nine titles in total in the Court Gentry series that starts with The Gray Man. Naturally, when a spy has an extensive literary canon, a studio is ready to go in big in order to secure themselves the next potential James Bond style enterprise. Considering Netflix was among the suitors that tried to acquire the 007 series, just like its competitors Apple and Amazon have tried to do in the past, this move comes as a pretty savvy follow up. Though there’s a potential downside to spending over $200 million on Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling going head to head, as we’ve seen a similar prospect go down the tubes earlier this year.