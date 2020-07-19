One Thing That Disappointed Andy Samberg About Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

In a lot of ways, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping achieves what Andy Samberg says it was trying to do in a recent interview with Collider. The flick is a funny take on pop music, its personalities, and how the music is driven into the mainstream. It featured a slew of celebrity cameos including Akon, ASAP Rocky, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine, Simon Cowell and many, many more. Of course, you would have had to have seen the movie to know that. You can see how the marketing turned out with the full trailer below.