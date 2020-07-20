The Internet's Reactions To Tenet's Latest Delay Are Amazing

Leave a Comment
Well, folks, it happened. Having already been pushed back twice from its original July 17 release date, Tenet has once again been delayed, and this time, it’s unclear when the movie will arrive. A new release date is expected to be announced soon, but nevertheless, the denizens of the internet have taken it upon themselves to poke fun at Tenet’s repeated delays.
Originally Tenet was moved from July 17 to July 31, but then it was pushed back further to August 12. All the postponements so far have been tied to the current health crisis, hence this amusing post about how to capitalize on people seeing Tenet in theaters while the pandemic is still going.
Warner Bros is still planning to release Tenet later in 2020, but with so many delays, perhaps a title change is in order?
Whenever Tenet ends up hitting the big screen, it’s safe to say that this is a highly-anticipated movie for a lot of people, from longtime Christopher Nolan fans to folks who’ve been impressed by the footage shown off so far. If you fall into either or both of these categories, perhaps you’ll be channeling your inner Matthew McConaughey from Interstellar when you finally watch Tenet.
Still, from the time Tenet was first announced to when it finally hits theaters, it’ll have been a lot wait for the movie. Enter Ken Watanabe’s Inception character, Mr. Saito.
For those who’ve been following along with Tenet news, you’re already aware that while the movie isn’t a time travel flick, it is incorporating a phenomenon called time inversion. What are the chances Tenet could take a timey-wimey approach with releasing Tenet?
Given how Christopher Nolan is a fan of the theatrical experience, it’s highly unlikely the above recommendation will ever happen, but it’s fun to think about. Let’s go a step further, though, and deliver a truly bonkers theory about Tenet’s true nature.
Yeah, that’s a little bit too far out there. But here’s a truly horrifying scenario to envision:
I shudder to think of Tenet is being anything less than a cinematic masterpiece. In any case, now we wait for the announcement of Tenet’s next release date, though considering the way this year’s been going, don’t discount the possibility that the movie could be moved again after that.
While specific plot details are still being kept close to the proverbial chest, Tenet follows a secret agent being tasked to stop World War III. The main cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine, among others.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for all the latest and greatest Tenet updates. For now, keep track of the movies still expected to arrive later in the year with our 2020 release schedule.