The Conjuring 3 Director Addresses Movie's Release Date Change, Lack Of Trailer So Far

While The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was technically only a couple of months away before the rescheduling, no trailer had been seen for the film yet. It seems likely that there is a trailer that was close to being released around the time things started to be shutdown, and the decision was made to hold off, probably for just such an eventuality as this one. Saving money on marketing for a movie that's release date is uncertain is certainly a good financial decision. Films that had already spent a lot of money on marketing before being delayed are in an even tougher position.