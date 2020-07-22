Rian Johnson Has Taken Over Knives Out’s Twitter, And The Results Are Delightful

Leave a Comment
Twitter was recently subject to a wide-scale hack that affected a lot of verified users, including director/writer Rian Johnson, who had his own account deactivated. As of this writing, Johnson’s personal Twitter account still hasn’t been reestablished, but the filmmaker is making the best of the situation by shifting his tweeting over to the official account of his most recent movie, Knives Out.
Here’s how Rian Johnson let the masses know that he’d taken control of the Knives Out Twitter page:
While it wasn’t immediately clear who was running the Knives Out account at that point, eventually users realized that Rian Johnson was using this as his new base of Twitter operations and subsequently had fun with that new dynamic, as you’ll see in that post's comments. For his part, Johnson has been capitalized on some of the Knives Out-related tomfoolery there’s to be had on Twitter.
For instance, here’s how he did in an experiment that Lionsgate, the studio that distributed Knives Out, put out to the masses.
Yeah, that name harder to type out than it sounds. Of course, with great tweeting comes great responsibility, and as such, Rian Johnson hasn’t been tweeting up a storm on the Knives Out account. However, just today, he took part in a meme calling back to not just one of Lionsgate’s other movies from last year, but Knives Out cast member Chris Evans’ last MCU appearance too, another cinematic highlight of 2019.
In case you’re confused, “No, I don’t think I will” were uttered by both Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. So yeah, that makes for one hell of a Venn diagram.
It’s hard to say when Rian Johnson’s Twitter account will pop back up, but for now, it looks like Rian Johnson is okay with his presence on this social media platform being confined to the account that promoted his movie. I can’t imagine this is a permanent situation, but these are strange times we live in, so anything’s possible.
Released at the end of last November, Knives Out was one of 2019’s biggest critical winners and also did pretty well for itself commercially, raking in over $309 million worldwide off a $40 million budget. Along with the aforementioned Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, the ensemble cast also included Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.
As for what Rian Johnson has coming up, Lionsgate announced earlier this year that Knives Out 2 is in development, which will see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returning to investigate a crime consisting of all-new culprits. Officially speaking, Johnson, who delivered The Last Jedi in late 2017, is also expected to direct at least one more Star Wars movie, if not outline an entire trilogy, although there haven’t been any major updates on that lately.
In addition to being available, on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, Knives Out can also be streamed on Amazon Prime. Keep track of the movies still slated to come out later this year with our 2020 release schedule.