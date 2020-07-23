Marvel Fans Combined Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame’s Posters Into One Epic Image

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film industry, which is showing no signs of slowing down. The first three phases of movies came to a head with The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which featured appearances by every major character from the shared universe. The epic battle against Thanos broke box office records, with the fans still discussing and dissecting every frame of the blockbuster. And now their posters have been combined into one awesome image.