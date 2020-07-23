Marvel Fans Combined Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame’s Posters Into One Epic Image

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film industry, which is showing no signs of slowing down. The first three phases of movies came to a head with The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which featured appearances by every major character from the shared universe. The epic battle against Thanos broke box office records, with the fans still discussing and dissecting every frame of the blockbuster. And now their posters have been combined into one awesome image.
Marvel Studios' marketing is methodical, which was especially true when it came to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The posters and trailers were careful not to actually reveal the movies' contents, but each hero of the MCU looked thoroughly badass. Now we can see the entire cast of characters in one epic image, check it out below.
Does anyone else feel the sudden need to re-watch both Infinity War and Endgame? The Russo Brothers' pair of movies told an expansive story which somehow managed to serve its ensemble of characters. And now the villains and heroes have all assembled, in this fan poster that combines the imagery of the two respective projects.
This awesome fan poster comes to us from the social media of digital artist Nicolas Tetreault-Abel. Titled Infinity Gauntlet: The Avengers Supercut, Tetreault-Abel successfully featured every major character from the last two Avengers movies. You just might have to look closely to spot each fan favorite hero, given just how crowded the image ultimately is.
The two biggest images are understandably that of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. Avengers: Endgame marked their final bow as the characters, with each hero getting a very different ending. Thanos looms above Cap and Tony, the Infinity Stones assembled and his Black Order and armies pictured. Plus Red Skull, who only appears in the very brief Vormir sequences. Additionally, their best friends War Machine and Bucky are featured on each hero's shoulder.
At the bottom of the image features the silhouettes of various Marvel character, most of which were killed by Thanos or dusted in Avengers: Infinity War. You can see the likes of Loki, Black Panther, Nick Fury and Drax. Also featured are the likes of Nebula (who probably deserved a bigger feature), M'Baku, and even Pepper Potts as Rescue.
Another character you might miss is Captain Marvel, who is shown flying in the middle of Cap and Tony. Fans were eager to see how Carol Danvers' inclusion would affect the story of Avengers: Endgame, and the Russo Brothers were very careful with how to utilize her myriad powers. Plus, Brie Larson had to record her Endgame footage before actually working on the Captain Marvel movie.
Marvel fans are eager to learn if/when another major crossover event like The Avengers will occur in the MCU. There are currently no plans for an Avengers movie in Phases Four and Five, as the franchise continues to grow on both the big screen and through Disney+'s live-action shows. Only time will tell the next time we see such a big ensemble, although we should expect crossover moments like the Guardians of the Galaxy's inclusion in Thor: Love and Thunder.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.