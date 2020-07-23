Looks Like Will Smith Will Block You Over ‘Entanglement’ Jokes On Instagram

Leave a Comment
Will Smith recently took a joke fairly well on Instagram about his wife’s former affair with August Alsina and the self-described “entanglement” that ensued. The Suicide Squad actor doesn’t sound like he’ll be taking much flack online about the affair following an exchange with one fan on Instagram.
Will Smith recently posted a fairy innocuous video of himself jumping rope on the social media platform. While Will Smith is a more-than-adequate jump rope user, at least until he smacked the rope against his shin, he perhaps didn’t take into account the fact that jump ropes can tangle up, leading one smartass Instagram user to comment, ‘OK don’t get entangled.’
The husband and actor responded in the comments of the post on Instagram, giving credit where credit was due on the joke, but also noting he doesn’t have to take those types of comments in the future. The whole thing was handled gracefully and painlessly, honestly. He wrote:
Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny! I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!
Despite the fact Will Smith has made it clear he’s done talking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s foray into another relationship when they were having marriage troubles, we’re sort of glad he made his stand on this particular post. Watching Smith jump rope is pretty mesmerizing and I'm not sure the clip would have gone viral without the added snark from the fan.
This isn’t the first time Will Smith has commented on his wife’s former relationship with August Alsina. In fact, Smith actually showed up for a special episode of “Red Table Talk” hosted by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time, he and Jada talked about what she called an “entanglement” and he pushed her to redefine what happened and own up to the relationship with Alsina, though the latter agrees that what they had was exactly “an entanglement.”
Will Smith also said at the time that he felt he needed to say something after reading stuff on the Internet regarding his own personal feelings that wasn’t actually accurate. So, he and Jada Pinkett Smith decided to do the Red Table Talk.
One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table was because the headlines. We specifically never said anything. We were purposely not saying anything. So any headline that says Jada said or Will said or The Smiths said is not true. We specifically never said anything, so coming to the table was like we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.
Ultimately, at the end of the day, August Alsina released some new music to help work out his feelings and Will and Jada went back to just doing their own things. Although a few cheeky Instagram users might be trying to get in the way of the family’s happiness, Smith seems to be taking it in stride. I’m glad to see it too, because again, I could watch Will Smith jump rope all day.