Looks Like Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Is Taking Another Big Step Forward

Excitement aside, it can’t be said enough how difficult this project will be, mostly because of the constraints of the ISS, but also because you have to fly a movie crew up to the space station, film in a tightly constrained environment, find a solution to the poor audio, and move around the hazardous space station. Not to mention, they’re going to all have to learn how to use the bathroom up there. The task at first blush seems insurmountable.