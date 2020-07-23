Bill And Ted Face The Music's New Trailer May Have Given Away The Ending And I'm Okay With That

The following contains potential SPOILERS for Bill and Ted Face the Music. It all depends if it all means what I think it means, but you've been warned.

A new trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped today, and as I was the one who wrote about said trailer, I had to watch it a few times over a brief period in order to talk about it all here. It's an unfortunate side effect of this job that in order to write about all the news and rumors surrounding new movies, you must be exposed to them. In doing so, it's more common than not that I have various aspects of movies spoiled for me well ahead of time whether I like it or not. Most of the time, that sucks. This time, I think I may have accidentally spoiled the ending of Bill and Ted Face the Music for myself, but if I'm right, I'm so excited to see this ending play out that I don't even mind.