The New Mutants Has Released Its Opening Scene And It’s Intense

Leave a Comment
There’s no sugarcoating it: The New Mutants has taken a long time to arrive. Once scheduled to come out in April 2018 ahead of Deadpool 2, the last movie of the Fox X-Men franchise has encountered numerous delays and obstacles on its way to the big screen. Fortunately, following the teaser trailer released all the way back in October 2017, a new trailer for The New Mutants finally dropped earlier this year, and now we have the opening moments of the movie to take in too.
Among the many goodies that were shared during The New Mutants’ San Diego Comic-Con digital panel were the feature’s first three minutes. The footage kicks off with Blu Hunt’s Danielle Moonstar, a.k.a. Mirage, talking about a Native American proverb involving two bears inside every person who are locked in combat for one’s soul. From there, we cut to Dani being jolted awake by her father and running out of their home during while cars are crashing and explosions are happening left and right.
Upon getting some distance from the chaos, Dani’s father instructs her to stay put while he goes back, but after a few seconds offscreen, he comes flying back into frame and is dead as a doornail. Understandably shocked, Dani flees further, but the chaos continues to follow her, with bear noises now being heard. Eventually Dani loses her footing and is knocked unconscious. When she finally awakes, she’s inside a mysterious facility chained to a bed, and Maisie Williams’ Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane, is spying on her from the air duct.
From there, we cut to a new preview for The New Mutants, showing off fresh footage of Mirage and Wolfsbane, as well as their cohorts: Charlie Heaton’s Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball; Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ilyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik; and Henry Zaga’s Roberto da Costa, a.k.a. Sunspot. These five mutants are trapped inside a mysterious facility, which is run by Alice Braga’s Dr. Cecilia Reyes, that is able to take one’s greatest fear and make them live through it. These youths will have to use their abilities to save themselves from all sorts of threats, including the menacing Demon Bear.
Clearly there’s a lot to being packed into The New Mutants, and as mentioned earlier, fans have been waiting a long time for this one. While the movie’s opening scene doesn’t give us a clear indication of the connection between Mirage and Wolfsbane beyond the latter being interested in the former’s presence in that facility, Maisie Williams previously revealed that they’ll become romantically involved as the story progresses.
When last we heard, The New Mutants had been moved to August 28, which once meant it’d open the same weekend as Bill & Ted Face The Music (which has since moved to September 1). For now anyway, it looks like The New Mutants will be sticking with that release date, though considering the times we live in, don’t be shocked if it ends up being pushed back yet again. And no, it won’t go to streaming/VOD first.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news concerning The New Mutants, and be sure to scan through our 2020 release schedule to learn what’s still slated to hit theaters later in the year.