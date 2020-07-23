The New Mutants Has Released Its Opening Scene And It’s Intense

When last we heard, The New Mutants had been moved to August 28, which once meant it’d open the same weekend as Bill & Ted Face The Music (which has since moved to September 1). For now anyway, it looks like The New Mutants will be sticking with that release date, though considering the times we live in, don’t be shocked if it ends up being pushed back yet again. And no, it won’t go to streaming/VOD first.