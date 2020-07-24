Stranger Things Actor Responds After Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights

The unfortunate truth is that both Halloween Horror Nights fanatics and Stranger Things fans are going to have to wait out a bit of an unpredictable holding pattern to see what’s next. Though on the bright side, Universal Studios will be open for standard operations; so at the very least, those who need a theme park fix can go and have some fun while waiting for the fun and thrilling darkness of Halloween Horror Nights to return in 2021. And if you really miss Stranger Things being in your life, you can always revisit those existing three seasons on Netflix at your leisure.