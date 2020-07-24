Stranger Things Actor Responds After Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights

Leave a Comment
It’s the announcement that theme park fans were simultaneously dreading and waiting to drop: Universal Studios has officially cancelled this year’s Halloween Horror Nights celebration in both its Orlando and Hollywood parks. Naturally, people are going to be pretty upset that this decades-spanning tradition is seeing its first cancellation in 30 years, and that’s to be expected. However, actor Randy Havens, best known to Stranger Things fans as Hawkins Middle School science teacher Scott Clarke, had some pretty choice words to offer the world over the matter. Here's what he said:
Through his own Twitter account, Randy Havens basically said what some are probably thinking right now. And seeing as the series has been a fixture of the Halloween Horror Nights lineup since 2018, Stranger Things and the Universal scare fest go together like a Russian scientist in hiding and a 7-Eleven Slurpee. So much like the fans of the series he's plays a part in, Randy Havens is pretty bummed that HHN won't be happening this year. Considering there could have been yet another sweet haunted house inspired by the hit Netflix series, it's hard not to be right on the train to Downerstown with Mr. Havens.
With things being what they are right now, many other Hollywood players have been warning folks to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep socially distant, potentially even staying home if they can. And in a world where that's the letter of the land, big Halloween events such as this, and even the competing Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party at Walt Disney World, have taken a backseat to the safety concerns of the world. Come to think of it, this isn't the only delay that Stranger Things fans might have to worry about in the near future.
At this point, especially with series star David Harbour presuming that Season 4’s potential early 2021 debut might be delayed, Randy Havens kind of speaks for a lot of folks that just want to get back to a bit of normalcy. It's a crazy time to not only want a Stranger Things season to drop, but also for theme parks to open back up to their usual standard of operating. As we've seen in recent developments, no one knows when either of those events are going to happen.
The unfortunate truth is that both Halloween Horror Nights fanatics and Stranger Things fans are going to have to wait out a bit of an unpredictable holding pattern to see what’s next. Though on the bright side, Universal Studios will be open for standard operations; so at the very least, those who need a theme park fix can go and have some fun while waiting for the fun and thrilling darkness of Halloween Horror Nights to return in 2021. And if you really miss Stranger Things being in your life, you can always revisit those existing three seasons on Netflix at your leisure.