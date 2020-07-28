Quantum Of Solace’s Olga Kurylenko Nearly Died Shooting One Of The Movie’s Important Stunts

As Daniel Craig is set to send his suits to the cleaner for the last time as James Bond after the release of No Time To Die, reflecting on his tenure is something a lot of people are going to find themselves doing in the run up to that final adventure. And while some may disagree to the quality of Quantum of Solace itself, there’s no question that Olga Kurylenko’s role as Camille is one of the factors that still holds up across the board, over a decade after it was first shown to audiences worldwide. A fact that we can all partially thank to the fear of death literally being struck into her being on set, and all of the adrenaline-filled action that came after.