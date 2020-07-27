Ben Schwartz Shares Funny Sonic The Hedgehog Video As Sequel Gets A Release Date

Now that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is on the calendar, Paramount needs to step up its LAX advertising game for the sequel. In other words, the studio needs to find an even longer hallway within that airport for not just more banners, but banners that advertise more than two characters. Of course, then Ben Schwartz will need to track down those banners and shoot an even longer video next to them, but at least then the Sonic franchise would have a new marketing tradition.