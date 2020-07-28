Universal And AMC Strike A Major Deal That Means Big Changes Are Coming

Perhaps the greatest question is if this deal between AMC Theatres and Universal will lead to a precedent that other studios and chains will be able to follow. Could Warner Bros release Tenet in Regal Cinemas, with an exclusivity pact very similar to that of the one AMC and Universal have struck? We’ll have to wait and see how the particulars shake out, but one thing is certain: the world feels like it’s gotten one step closer to going back to the movies. The clock is ticking, as Warner Bros is looking to get Tenet into US theaters by September 3, and the negotiation table looks like it's open for business.