Mortal Kombat Actor Says Watching The Movie’s Fatalities Made Him Sick

I think there's always a thin line, you know, you don't want to be over the top, right? With your violence and I don't know that that's really going to put people off. I'm not sure that's even necessary. So you want to be truthful, but you also don't want to be so ridiculous and gratuitous that you may turn people off in the wrong way. So I would just say that it's going to be faithful to the games and it's going to earn it's R rating, I guess I'll say that.