How Is Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie Coming Along? Here’s What He Said

The third Star Wars trilogy is complete and while we know there will be more Star Wars in the future, we have almost no idea at this point what that actually means. There are several Star Wars projects that have been announced but we have basically no idea what's going on with any of them. One of the most recently announced, however, is moving forward, as Taika Waittiti gave a recent update on what's going with his Star Wars movie.
In a recent interview with the BBC, Taka Waititi didn't have a great deal to say about his Star Wars project, but he did confirm that he is currently in the middle of creating the story alongside 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, simply saying...
We’re just writing. We’re writing.
It's certainly not a lot of detail, but it at least confirms that Taka Waititi is currently working on his Star Wars project. If the screenplay is being written than there's certainly an idea that's being put together, which honestly, puts the more recently announced Star Wars project in a better spot than most of the other films being worked on, at least when it comes to what we know.
Rian Johnson is working on a Star Wars trilogy of his very own and one assumes that he's been working on that at least on and off for the last couple years, but Johnson himself has been rather mum on the subject. The only thing we've heard from Johnson has been a confirmation that the project is still moving forward, refuting rumors to the contrary.
Beyond that, we know that Marvel's Kevin Feige will be producing a Star Wars movie. It seems this is a wholly separate project from any of the others, but we don't know that for sure.
Finally, we have the Star Wars movie project that was being put together by Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff & Weiss. They have since moved on from Star Wars, though it's unclear if the work they were doing has been scrapped or if it might be handled by others.
Originally, we were told that Benioff & Weiss' Star Wars movie would be the one we would see next, but now, with them gone, and the next Star Wars movie pushed off to 2023, it's anybody's guess. If Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns are currently putting together a solid Star Wars movie, we could end up seeing their movie first.
Taika Waititi would seem to have time to commit to Star Wars as he says that the Thor: Love & Thunder script, while not finished, is in a complete form. Waititi could very likely end up directing these two movies back to back depending on how the schedule works out.