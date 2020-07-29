Boy Who Went Viral For Saving His Sister From A Dog Has Been Transformed Into The Ultimate Marvel Hero

It's been quite lovely to see such the outpouring of support for Bridger Walker. The kid seems to be mostly in shock by the whole thing but he clearly loves the Marvel heroes and so seeing the actors that play them do their part to show the boy that he was a true hero has been really special to watch. And many of the clips we've seen of Walker talking to Tom Holland or watching videos from other Marvel heroes have included the sister who was nearly injured, reminding us all what it's all been about.