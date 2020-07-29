Disney+ Just Landed Kate Winslet's New Movie And It's A Perfect Choice

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Had things gone according to plan, Kate Winslet would have returned to the big screen this year as a member of The French Dispatch’s ensemble cast. Alas, the current health crisis has resulted in Wes Anderson’s latest movie being delayed to a yet-to-be-revealed date, but that doesn’t mean Winslet won’t have any kind of cinematic presence in 2020. It’s been revealed that another one of her upcoming movies, Black Beauty, is heading to Disney+.