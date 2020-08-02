Hamilton: 26 Cool Background Things To Look For The Next Time You Watch

The world is finally experiencing and appreciating Hamilton and I could not be happier, thanks to its debut on Disney+. I’ve been obsessed with the show for years. The soundtrack is my favorite road trip companion. It never gets old! I cry every single time I listen to it start to finish. Lin-Manuel Miranda is a musical genius. I’ve seen the show once live, and seven times on Disney+, but still find something new with every viewing.

Something I love to do when rewatching a show is completely ignore the leads and everything happening in the foreground, and watch the set pieces change, the ensemble choreography, and other details I’d miss when staring at whoever is currently speaking/singing. Here are some pretty cool background things to look for when you rewatch, in the order (and song) that they appear.