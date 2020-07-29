New Study Finds Leonardo DiCaprio The Actor With The Biggest Carbon Footprint From Filming

The findings also placed Daniel Craig’s James Bond as the most polluting actor per franchise, followed by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s Edward and Bella. Air travel has been proven to be a huge contributor to climate change. According to the New York Times, one round trip from New York to California generates 20 percent of the greenhouse emissions your car emits in an entire year on average.