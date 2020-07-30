Marvel’s Anthony Mackie Clarifies Comments About Diversity

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a behemoth in the film industry since Iron Man hit theaters in 2008, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The franchise got some flack for focusing almost entirely on white male protagonists during the first two phases, resulting in much more inclusion and diversity throughout Phase Three. But there's still work to be done, and Sam Wilson/Falcon actor Anthony Mackie recently clarified his comments about race and diversity within the MCU.