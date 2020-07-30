Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Pitch Didn’t Even Include A Script

But on the horizon, in the depths of historical memories from 2017, two words come back to potentially haunt Universal and Tom Cruise on the cusp of this new partnership: “Dark Universe.” With The Mummy still fresh in people’s minds as a stumbling block so huge, it lost an estimated $95 million after it crashed and burned at the box office, there certainly has to be some concern that this new film’s even larger budget could come with a similar cost. In cases like this, a script would be a good thing to have; though with the rumors of how much story control Tom Cruise had allegedly gotten with The Mummy, even a script may not have guaranteed success.