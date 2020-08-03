The Prom: 6 Reasons We're Excited For Ryan Murphy's Netflix Movie

The Plot

The Prom is based on a musical of the same name, which had its first performance in 2016 but didn’t go to Broadway until 2018. It follows the story of Emma Nolan, a lesbian living in Edgewater, Indiana, a very conservative small town. The school prevents Emma from attending the prom with her girlfriend, so four washed-up Broadway people get involved. They see Emma’s story as the cause to get behind and gain some of their past glory.

I didn’t read much more than the basic plot because I like to watch something new without knowing too much about the plot prior, to really experience it as I watch, but from what I read, definitely seems like a fun musical.