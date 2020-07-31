Beyonce’s Disney+ Movie Black Is King Is Out, See What Critics Are Saying

The story of Black is King, is actually a sort of live-action version of The Lion King itself, with human analogs standing in for the characters and pieces of dialogue from the remake film throughout to hold everything together, but one thing that most critics seem to agree on is that the story is incidental. Like Lemonade before it, Black is King is a creative exercise that combines visuals and music in a unique way. Black is King is ultimately about the Black experience, what the word Black means, and presenting these ideas in a way that only Beyonce is doing right now.