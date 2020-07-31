The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run Is Still Heading To Theaters, But Not How You’d Think

Many movie theaters, including major chains like AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, are looking to reopen soon, but the fact of the matter is that the pandemic is still raging strong, particularly in the United States. As such, there’s been talk lately about theatrically releasing movies in other territories in the near future first, and dropping them in the U.S. at a later date. This is what’s happening with Tenet, with Christoper Nolan’s latest flick debuting in 70 international countries on August 26, followed by a limited U.S. theatrical release on September 3.