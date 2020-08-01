Jean-Claude Van Damme Has An Action Movie Coming To Streaming

According to Variety, Jean-Claude Van Damme has expressed excitement over his participation in The Last Mercenary. He said he was drawn to the film because of its combination of emotion, action and humor. He also said he was looking forward to tackling the action-comedy genre and taking it on in his own unique way. Since he’s primarily known for less-comedic films like Timecop and Street Fighter, it will definitely be interesting to see him tackle the genre -- and of course, as always, it will be fun to see him kick some ass.