The Thing Actor, 'Diabeetus Guy,' And Andy Reid Look-Alike Wilford Brimley Is Dead At 85

Famously, Wilford Brimley was known for his Quaker Oats ads and for telling people to eat the oats because "it's the right thing to do." He also was a spokesperson in the U.S. for diabetes, where he is known to a generation of people as the “diabeetus guy.” In 2008, he was even lauded by the American Diabetes Association for his lifetime advocacy. Yet, he had a rich career on the big and small screen as well, appearing in movies such as The Thing, Hard Target and The Natural. His last movie role was in 2017’s I Believe.