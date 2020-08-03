Epic Star Wars Supercut Video Is Here To Give You Chills

Leave a Comment
The Star Wars franchise has entertained moviegoers for decades, with generations brought up on George Lucas' colorful space opera. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker ended the Skywalker Saga, and there's no indication as to when the property will return to theaters. The galaxy far, far away continues to grow thanks to Disney+'s live-action shows like The Mandalorian, and a new supercut of the franchise's action is now here to give you chills.
When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the Star Wars franchise came back to theaters in a big way. The sequel trilogy brought back the original heroes, while standalone movies and The Mandalorian further fleshed out corners of the galaxy. There's been a ton of thrilling action sequences throughout the decades of filmmaking, and a new supercut just arrived that ties it all together in an exciting way. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Watching the above clip is a journey throughout the Star Wars canon, while not being tied to a chronological order. And with some clever editing, the heroes and villains of the franchise flow into each other, as lightsaber duels and blaster fights become one. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
The above video comes to us from YouTube channel Redfoam, which expertly combined the thrilling action of Star Wars into one brief clip. The video begins by introducing some major players in the property, highlighting how the heroes of the property is passed down across the years. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes off his hood in A New Hope, with Luke Skywalker mimicking the same motion in The Last Jedi aboard the Millennium Falcon. Brie glimpses of characters like Jyn Erso, a young Han Solo, and Rey appear before the action starts really kicking up.
Right before the lightsabers start flying, we're shown some cinematic parallels throughout the Star Wars franchise. We see different version of a sunset, and the distinct a peaceful visions of Naboo and Darth Vader's funeral by fire. But that stillness doesn't last very long.
From there a variety of Star Wars villains come into play, including Kylo Ren, Vader in Rogue One, Darth Maul, and Anakin during his final confrontation with Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith. Eventually Luke and Rey brandish lightsabers, and things really kick off.
The editing in the video is particularly powerful because each movie leads into the transition for another scene entirely. Lightsabers clash to show some of the most iconic duels throughout the franchise, and once again highlighting how cinematic parallels are used. It's awesome to see how each character utilized the iconic Jedi weapon, including the use of similar moves.
The epic video's action isn't just about light sabers, as it also includes thrilling blaster fights and piloting. The second half of the Star Wars supercut focuses on the troops (and droids) on the ground during various conflicts. And through it all the specific editing makes it look like one cohesive sequence.
It should be interesting to see where the Star Wars franchise goes next on the big screen. It's currently unclear when the return to theaters will be, as focus is shifted onto live-action Disney+ shows. And with The Mandalorian earning a whopping 15 Emmy nominations, it looks like that pivot is already paying off.
