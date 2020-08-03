Marvel Finally Restarting Production On Shang-Chi And There's Footage

Film productions came to a halt along with just about any job that put groups of people together in one space as the global pandemic swept across the planet. Today, some parts of the world are getting back to business as usual while other places are still very much in lockdown. For movies trying to be completed, this means that if a film is lucky enough to be in production in a place where COVID-19 is more under control, then production can apparently be restarted, as it turns out that Shand-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is back to filming in Australia.