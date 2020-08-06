How Beyonce’s Disney+ Movie Black Is King Compliments The Lion King

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When Disney sought to remake The Lion King, one immediately intriguing addition to the production was the addition of Beyoncé Knowles as Nala in the photo-realistic blockbuster. Fans instantly went on to start calling the feature The Lion Queen, since the Grammy-winning artist has a knack for stealing the show. Rumors also started concerning Nala taking up the mantle of Pride Rock instead of Simba. One year later, we know Jon Favreau’s The Lion King stuck to the script of the animated classic. But Beyoncé has revealed her true contribution to the material: her widely-praised Disney+ film Black Is King.