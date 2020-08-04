Mulan Is Heading To Disney+, But There's A Twist

The first big catch is the fact that while Mulan is going to be available as a Premium VOD rental, that $29.99 is on top of Disney+ subscription dues one will need to have access to that rental. So the ability to rent Mulan for an added fee is an exclusive perk of being a Disney+ member; which probably has yearly subscription members patting themselves on the back. Though don’t expect other huge titles like Marvel’s Black Widow to get a similar approach, as Disney CEO Bob Chapek stipulated Mulan’s recent course correction as a “one-off” sort of scenario that the studio is engaging in as the top brass are interested to see how this experiment does.