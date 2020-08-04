Henry Winkler’s Hamilton Story Meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda Is A+

It’s a moment of game recognizing game, and knowing how much of a fan Miranda is of pop culture, you have to think that he was equally as excited to hear from Henry Winkler that Hamilton left such an impact on him post-viewing. For fans of both Lin-Manuel Miranda and Henry Winkler, it’s a moment that validates the careers of both men, as one created an impressive musical of American history, and the other couldn’t help but be blown away. You too can join in on the fun, as Hamilton is now available on Disney+ for streaming. Though there is a good chance you probably already know that.