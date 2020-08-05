Plantation Responds After Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Say They Are ‘Deeply Sorry’ For Wedding There

Leave a Comment
Ryan Reynolds is definitely known for his witty persona (both on and off screen), but he’s also proven to be quite honest when it comes to certain aspects of his career and personal life. From shooting down casting rumors to explaining how he and wife Blake Lively have handled self-quarantine, the actor typically doesn’t steer clear from the truth. Now, he’s opening up about his and Lively’s 2012 wedding at Boone Hall plantation, which has also responded on the matter.
Ryan Reynolds admits that both he and Blake Lively are sorry for tying the knot at Boone Hall in South Carolina. While the two are still feeling regret for the mistake, Reynolds says that he’s opted not to “shut down” but has used the experience as a way to reframe and take positive action moving forward:
It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant fucking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t fuck up again. But re-patterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.
Through his comments to Fast Company, Ryan Reynolds seems to make clear that he and Blake Lively still think on their decision and will have to live with it. However, he seems to understand the negative connotation behind experiencing a day of joy in a place that was, historically, a place of suffering for so many.
Since Reynolds’ interview, Boone Hall has also released a statement via WCBD News 2. The message expressed Boone Hall’s desire to adequately provide for its couples and to engage in meaningful conversations with couples if they’re feeling uncomfortable:
We treasure all our relationships with couples that have chosen to get married at Boone Hall, and, when needed, respond to them in private, honest, and personal discussions to address any concerns they may have. The discussions are heartfelt as we want to listen and put love and respect at the center of any issues that arise. We will always work to be a part of the solution for our couples, not a part of the problem.
Recently, both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been working to be more proactive. Following the death of George Floyd, the couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Within the past week, Reynolds also announced the launch of The Group Effort Initiative, a program that will allow 10-20 trainees -- who are people of color or come from marginalized communities -- and give them real film experience. All trainees will also be paid and housed through Reynolds’ salary.
