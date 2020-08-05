The King’s Man Director Teases Connection To Kingsman 3

Leave a Comment
Rather than keep things going in the present day, the Kingsman film series is taking a detour with its next movie and winding the clock back to chronicle how the eponymous spy organization was formed. However, that’s not to say The King’s Man won’t have any connections to the in-development Kingsman 3.
Matthew Vaughn recently revealed that The King’s Man will lay groundwork for what’s to come in Kingsman 3, saying:
We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different.
Considering that The King’s Man is set approximately a century before Kingsman: The Secret Service, I’m curious about how this prequel can plant seeds for events happening in contemporary times. Right off the bat though, we can reasonably rule out any of The King’s Man characters popping up in Kingsman 3, unless there’s technology introduced in this universe that allows someone who was alive during World War I to still be around today. I doubt it.
No specific plot details for Kingsman 3 have been revealed yet, other than that it will serve as the conclusion to Taron Egerton’s Eggsy and Colin Firth’s Harry’s relationship. The events of Kingsman: The Golden Circle saw the Kingsman organization being destroyed by Julianne Moore’s Poppy, but some much needed financial assistance from the U.S.-based Statesman allowed for Kingsman to start rebuilding.
Perhaps something that happened when the original Kingsman formed, be it a specific event, a message left behind, etc, will factor into Kingsman 2.0’s full establishment. For now, we’re in the dark, but for those of you planning to see The King’s Man, pay close attention for these seeds that Matthew Vaughn teased.
During his interview with Empire, Matthew Vaughn also mentioned how he’s interested in directing Kingsman 3 after previously thinking about passing off helming reins on the threequel to someone else. He also indicated we could see an extended cut of The King’s Man following its theatrical release, saying:
I’ve cut so much out of this film that there’s going to be a 40-minute longer version. I’ll do The King’s Man Vaughn Cut. I’ve got a few really dirty fucking jokes in there.
Rest assured, when any plot-related information concerning Kingsman 3 comes in, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, Kingsman fans can look forward to The King’s Man following Ralph Fiennes’ Duke of Oxford and Harris Dickinson’s Conrad teaming up with a select group of allies to prevent some of history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions. The prequel’s cast also includes Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl and Djimon Hounsou.
The King’s Man is set to come out on September 18, having previously been dated for November 15, 2019 and February 14 of this year. Look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what other movies are supposed to hit theaters later this year.