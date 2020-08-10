8 Delightfully Zany Hugh Grant Movie Roles You May Have Missed

One might believe it is safe to assume that if you have seen one Hugh Grant performance, you have seen them all. This is not, by any means, a dig on the Golden Globe-winning Four Weddings and a Funeral star, and one of the finest to come from the United Kingdom, at that. It is merely an observation that most of his better known characters share similar characteristics - particularly that of a cynical, yet charming, British fellow with a lot to learn about love.