Doctor Strange 2 Rumor: Is Another Comic Hero Joining The Multiverse Of Madness?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now. With Black Widow delayed, the wait for Phase Four to begin has gotten even longer. All eyes are on what Kevin Feige and company have planned for the franchise's future, especially after Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. departed their signature roles. And a new rumor about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness indicates the introduction of yet another hero from Marvel comics.
Anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been steadily building since its announcement. Fans are eager to see Spider-Man director Sam Raimi's return to the superhero genre, and how Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will ultimately factor into the story. But a new rumor claims that a new hero will be joining the fold, namely America Chavez aka Miss America.
This rumor comes to us from The Direct, and has thus far been unconfirmed by Marvel Studios. The claim is that the studio is actively casting Puerto Rican actresses to play Miss America in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Said casting is reportedly focusing on a 12-15 year old actress, with the hero having a supporting role in the mysterious sequel.
Doctor Strange is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
If this were true, it would definitely be a shocker for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange's sequel is a complete mystery to the public in regards to plot, its title seemed to indicate that Sam Raimi would be playing with some very high concepts for his Marvel debut. The story could go seemingly anywhere with Scarlet Witch involved, so seeing Miss America adapted into live-action feels like a rumor something out of left field.
In the comics, America Chavez aka Miss America is a teenage hero with super strength, flight, near invulnerability, and the ability to create star portals. The character is relatively knew as far as Marvel heroes go, making her debut on the page in 2011. She's notable for being both Latina and an LGBT character, showing how the comic entity has continued to move forward in terms of inclusion and representation on the page.
Marvel figures like Kevin Feige have previously revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future will continue to make the franchise a more diverse place. Phase Three was a major step forward in this regard, featuring more people of color and women in prominent roles. Chloé Zhao's The Eternals will feature the most diverse cast in MCU history, and if these Doctor Strange 2 rumors end up coming to fruition, it would signal the franchise's continued steps towards inclusion.
The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a complete mystery, but it's been previously revealed that Disney+'s upcoming show WandaVision will directly connect to Sam Raimi's sequel. The story could seemingly go anywhere, we'll just have to see if America Chavez aka Miss America actually makes an appearance.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to hit theaters March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your net movie experience.