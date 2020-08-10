Dominique Fishback Explains Why Judas And The Black Messiah Changed Her Life

Shaka King came to me and said, ‘I have this role for you. … I want it for you.’ So one, I was like, ‘Is the family involved? What’s going on with that?’ I think so highly of the Panthers. I feel very protective of our history in that way. I feel like they have been painted as villain a lot, so I don’t want to add any of that. I’m all love. The way that Ryan Coogler and Charles King and Shaka King gave love and understanding and patience and kindness towards the [Hampton] family as we navigated this film, it was a true blessing. I felt safe in that. And then Daniel Kaluuya has become such a great friend to me. He’s just transformative, and LaKeith as well. I just feel like my life changed. It was a beautiful, beautiful experience.