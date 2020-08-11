Why There's No Beauty And The Beast Show At Disney World's Hollywood Studios Right Now

In the meantime, while some performers are not returning back to work, others that would not otherwise be working right now have a chance to do so. The band performing the shows as The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends is actually the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra, which regularly performs in the lobby of the Grand Floridian hotel. That hotel has not yet reopened and isn't expected to until next month, so the musicians are getting a chance to go out and play rather than sit at home and wait.