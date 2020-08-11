Seth Rogen Explains How Marvel Movies Have Changed The Comedy World

Nevertheless, it is still surprising that comedies have been increasingly flocking to VOD and streaming. Some, like Palm Springs and The King of Staten Island, have been warmly received by critics and likely could have a solid run at the cinema. Perhaps it’s the uniqueness of the current time we are in or Marvel movies have made it impossible for mid-sized comedies to compete. Either way, I’m hopeful when all is said and done that comedies can make a comeback to the theater.