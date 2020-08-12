See What Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Could Look Like As Kraven In Spider-Man 3

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that comic book movies have dominated the film world for the last decade. And with all the cinematic universes currently in the works, actors and directors have been able to work for both DC and Marvel through various projects. Actor Joel Kinnaman will reprise his role as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad, but some fans are hoping he plays a villain the MCU. Specifically, Spider-Man foe Kraven The Hunter
Kraven the Hunter is an iconic rogue of Spider-Man's, which has been adapted into comics and animated projects over the years. But Kraven has yet to get the big screen treatment, with many hoping he makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the untitled third Spider-Man movie. Now we an see what Joel Kinnaman might look like as the villain, check it out below:
Honestly, sign me up. Joel Kinnaman has proven himself an adept action star with roles in Suicide Squad and Altered Carbon, and he looks thoroughly badass in Kraven's signature costume. And while there's no telling if the character will finally appear in Spider-Man 3, this type of fan art might help to galvanize the fans behind him.
The above image come to us from the social media of illustrator/concept artist Jackson Caspersz. They've got a clear interest in comic book properties, and sometimes renders fan castings or announcements. The art of Joel Kinnaman as Kraven The Hunter is no exception, as its a fairly realistic look that would fit well into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The image shows Joel Kinnamon rocking some of Kraven The Hunter's signature fur. An entire lion head sits on his shoulders, which highlights just how deadly the Spider-Man rogue truly is. He's also got notable scar on his right eye, no double from doing battle with another deadly creature. But if he appears in Spider-Man 3, the villain will be focusing on the biggest game of all: Peter Parker himself.
In the comics, Kraven The Hunter becomes a nemesis of Spider-Man because he's constantly hunting the fan favorite superhero. He thinks slaying the web slinger will make him the greatest hunter of all time, and he's come close a few times throughout his years on the page. He's also a frequent member of the Sinister Six, which unites Spider-Man's villains in a deadly team.
Joel Kinnaman made his DCEU debut in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Kinnaman played Colonel Rick Flag, a soldier meant to supervise Task Force X and be Amanda Waller's man on the ground. Kinnaman is also one of a handful of actors set to reprise their role in James Gunn's soft reboot The Suicide Squad. As such, an appearance in the MCU could be difficult depending on exactly how the actor is contracted.
Narratively Marvel's third Spider-Man movie already has some exciting threads to pull from. Far From Home's mid-credits scene saw J. Jonah Jameson revealing Peter Parker's identity as the web swinger, so the young hero's anonymity is gone. What's more, he was also framed for killing Mysterio, so the story could go seemingly anywhere. Hopefully that includes Kraven the Hunter's entrance.
The third Spider-Man movie is currently expected to hit theaters sometime in 2021, although it's unclear if the movie will be delayed amid global health concerns. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.