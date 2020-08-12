Disney+’s Hamilton Resulted In A Major Payday For Lin-Manuel Miranda

Of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s deal with Disney won’t be a one and done situation. The composer/actor has continued to build a working relationship with Disney for years now on projects like Mary Poppins Returns and Moana. He’s also rumored to be working on a movie involving a Latina princess. With Hamilton now behind him, Lin-Manuel Miranda is also expected to see another big payday for his work on In the Heights. He wrote the lyrics and music for the Broadway musical and will see a payday when the In the Heights movie releases next year.