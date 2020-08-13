Netflix Taking A Note From Disney+ And Streaming A Musical, But There's A Twist

The rush to streaming has also caused never-before-seen changes in how and when people see movies, which has only been exacerbated by current events. First, back in April, Universal made the tough choice to release Trolls World Tour back in April direct to VOD. More recently, due to current events, Warner Bros. made the unprecedented announcement that Tenet, after seeing several delays, would release internationally before hitting US theaters. This was also a surprise, considering Tenet was supposed to be a huge blockbuster that brought people back to theaters in the US. Tenet is set to release in the US on September 3.