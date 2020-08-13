Alexandra Daddario's Lost Girls and Love Hotels Trailer Is Like Fifty Shades In Japan

Leave a Comment
When a smash hit literary adaptation like the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy leaves the impression it does on moviegoers, you can bet that sort of success is going to be emulated quite a bit. We’ve seen Netflix make some hay with its own Fifty Shades clone, thanks to the release of the sensual thriller 365 Days. And now, a new competitor is taking the field, as Alexandra Daddario’s Lost Girls and Love Hotels is about to go down a very similar path, with the heated action taking place in Japan. See it for yourself in the film’s first trailer below.
Another literary phenomenon to hit in the wake of the Fifty Shades Trilogy, Lost Girls and Love Hotels is based on the novel of the same name by author Catherine Hanrahan. Centered around Alexandra Daddario’s protagonist, Margaret, the story sees this young woman engage in a dominant-submissive relationship with a married man… who just happens to be a part of the Yakuza.
One of the big differences that director William Olsson’s film has that sets it apart from the competition is that in addition to the more red blooded elements of Lost Girls and Love Hotels’ story, there’s a darker sadness that’s built in. While we watch Margaret make her way through the misadventures that the this story takes her through, there’s a real feeling that everything is happening because of a lack of control in her life.
Whereas a movie like Fifty Shades of Grey feels more like a guilty pleasure, Lost Girls and Love Hotels seems to strive for a more serious tone, with potentially devastating twists. So while there’s definitely going to be some of the hot action audiences are used to from a Fifty Shades or 365 Days style movie, the context is going to be a bit different, and severely more dramatic.
It looks like the world is about to see a very sexy cinematic arms race touching off yet again, as 365 Days feels primed to get a sequel, and even Fifty Shades author E.L. James is looking to bring the world more romantic cinema with the adaptations of the books from The Master series. Which means it’s probably a good thing that Catherine Hanrahan is the writer on Lost Girls and Love Hotels’ movie version as well, as she’ll undoubtedly be asked to pen another chapter if the film does well enough.
You’ll be able to enjoy Lost Girls and Love Hotels as it heats up your digital and on demand device of choice on September 18th. So if you’re still looking for that next date night movie at home, your work just might be completed.