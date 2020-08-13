Alexandra Daddario's Lost Girls and Love Hotels Trailer Is Like Fifty Shades In Japan

When a smash hit literary adaptation like the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy leaves the impression it does on moviegoers, you can bet that sort of success is going to be emulated quite a bit. We’ve seen Netflix make some hay with its own Fifty Shades clone, thanks to the release of the sensual thriller 365 Days. And now, a new competitor is taking the field, as Alexandra Daddario’s Lost Girls and Love Hotels is about to go down a very similar path, with the heated action taking place in Japan. See it for yourself in the film’s first trailer below.