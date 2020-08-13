Netflix's The Lost Husband Star Josh Duhamel Explains Why It’s The Perfect Time To Release The Romance Film

Meanwhile, The Lost Husband has been impressively popular over its last few days on the streaming service. It’s the number one title on Netflix at the time of this writing – both in movies and television programming – and I do think there’s something to Josh Duhamel’s thoughts about the timing of the romantic film. People need breezy content right now and even though The Lost Husband has some sad and serious plot material, at the end of the day a little romance doesn’t hurt, particularly when people are consuming more content at home. You can take a look at what to expect with the full trailer.