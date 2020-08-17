The Best New Movies Out Right Now, And How To Watch Them

Leave a Comment
Thanks to the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been noticeably light when it comes to new films. With theaters around the country being closed, major studios have opted to delay the majority of their major releases either until the last few months of the year or until 2021, and unfortunately it has had the side-effect of creating a particular hunger among cinephiles. The silver lining is that we live in an age when streaming services exist and premium VOD releases are possible, and as a result there have been a number of titles in recent weeks that have been successfully satiating our appetites – including some excellent movies out right now.
Obviously not every release has been incredible, but if you’ve been wondering what to watch that’s both good and new we’ve you covered. Looking back at the last month or so, we’ve compiled a list of the best of the fresh stuff out right now – providing entertainment for a wide variety of audiences.
An American Pickle (Seth Rogen, Seth Rogen, and Sarah Snook)
At this point Seth Rogen is practically showing off. The guy is already well established in the film world as one of the biggest comedy stars there is, and in Brendan Trost’s An American Pickle he get to demonstrate the full capacity of his skills playing two roles: one an Ellis Island immigrant who is preserved in a pickle barrel for a century, and the other said immigrant’s great-great grandson. The film features some of the most hilarious work of Rogen’s career, and all of the laughs come with a side helping of consideration regarding modern values and how we reflect on the past.
How To Watch An American Pickle: HBO Max
Had things turned out differently in 2020, An American Pickle would have been a theatrical release, but instead a deal was made a few months ago that turned it into the first feature film to make its debut on HBO Max (which is where you can presently find it exclusively)
She Dies Tomorrow (Kate Lyn Sheil, Katie Aselton, and Chris Messina)
If you became completely convinced that you were going to die tomorrow, it would probably have a pretty big influence on how you spend your last day on Earth, no? Well, that’s just the start of the disturbing conflict at the heart of Amy Seimetz’s She Dies Tomorrow. Not only does the movie’s protagonist, Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil), believe that she only has hours to live, but things start to get worse when it appears that her belief has become contagious.
How To Watch She Dies Tomorrow: VOD
While the majority of theaters are still closed, some titles have been coming out on the big screen where they can, and She Dies Tomorrow is one such film. The movie got a small release at the end of July, but now it is also available to rent or purchase from digital retailers.
The Rental (Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, and Sheila Vand)
Want a bit of paranoia to go with your isolation from friends and family? Dave Franco’s The Rental (his directorial debut) should do you nicely with its aim to freak you out a bit about a practice that has become commonplace in today’s world: housing rentals. The story follows a pair of couples who decide to have a weekend vacation on an oceanfront property, but increasingly get more and more creeped out as they believe they are being watched.
How To Watch The Rental: VOD
The Rental is another movie that you can catch on the big screen in a few places, but those of you looking for it at home will find it available for sale or rental at your normal digital outlet.
First Cow (John Magaro, Orion Lee, and Toby Jones)
When a person has next to nothing, access to a cow can mean a whole hell of a lot – just ask the protagonists of Kelly Reichardt’s 19th century period film First Cow, played by John Magaro and Orion Lee. The two men first connect as travelers in the Oregon Territory looking to seek their fortunes, and find their golden ticket in the form of a bovine belonging to a wealthy man living in the area. At night they steal milk so that they can make cookies and biscuits that locals go nuts for, but all the while are at risk of getting caught.
How To Watch First Cow: VOD
First Cow is a bit of an oddity in this list, as it technically got a small limited release in early March a.k.a. right before the world fell apart. With A24 wanting people to experience the excellent film, they have essentially re-released it via PVOD, and it can now be rented or purchased at a variety of digital outlets.
Palm Springs (Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K. Simmons)
As evidenced by Groundhog Day, Happy Death Day, and Edge Of Tomorrow, time loop movies can be a blast if they are orchestrated properly, and Max Barbakow’s Palm Springs is the latest success story in the sci-fi subgenre. Changing things up from the normal, the comedy is set during a destination wedding and follows trials and tribulations of two guests (Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) who are trapped in the same never-ending cycle. It’s both a hilarious comedy and a sweet romance that takes a number of unexpected turns.
How To Watch Palm Springs: Hulu
Palm Springs made a huge splash when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, but it was always destined for an internet release given that the distribution rights were purchased by Hulu. It’s currently on the streaming service exclusively.
The Old Guard (Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and KiKi Layne)
If badass action is what you are currently craving, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard is exactly the movie that you need to be putting into your eyeballs right now. Not only is it another showcase for Charlize Theron to be her totally badass self, but it puts her in an awesome world where she is the leader of a group of immortals who use their gifts to improve the welfare of the world. You’re definitely going to want to check it out as soon as possible, because it won’t be long before a sequel gets the greenlight and gears start to turn, and you give yourself the opportunity to get onboard the hype train early.
How To Watch The Old Guard: Netflix
Netflix had already provided one of the best action movies of the year with the delivery of Extraction in the early weeks of social distancing, but then they delivered a second hit with The Old Guard. The comic book adaptation is only available on the streaming service right now – and has been one of their most successful original releases in 2020.
Do you have recommendations of your own? Have you seen any of the films mentioned in this feature and possess thoughts regarding your personal perception of their quality? Let yourself be heard in the comments section, and, as always, be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest news regarding new releases in Hollywood.