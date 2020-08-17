The Best New Movies Out Right Now, And How To Watch Them

The Old Guard (Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and KiKi Layne)

If badass action is what you are currently craving, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard is exactly the movie that you need to be putting into your eyeballs right now. Not only is it another showcase for Charlize Theron to be her totally badass self, but it puts her in an awesome world where she is the leader of a group of immortals who use their gifts to improve the welfare of the world. You’re definitely going to want to check it out as soon as possible, because it won’t be long before a sequel gets the greenlight and gears start to turn, and you give yourself the opportunity to get onboard the hype train early.