How Chris Pratt Navigated Jurassic World Quarantine Protocols To Be There For The Birth Of His Baby

Well now we have some answers. Tucked away in a New York Times interview about safety protocols on one of the biggest movies that is currently filming right now, was talk of Chris Pratt and what the outlet called a “complication.” Obviously, the third Jurassic World film needed to get back to filming as soon as it was safely able, but due to shutdowns and reopenings, Chris Pratt was seen back at work with his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard just before the birth of his newborn with Katherine Schwarzenegger.