How Judd Apatow’s Daughter Saved The King Of Staten Island’s Ending

With the one that we used, I knew I wanted to do that scene. I didn’t know if it would be the last scene. My daughter who was 16 at the time, Iris, I kept asking her to read drafts as a way to teach her about film. I had her read all of the drafts, and I'd try to talk to her about the work I was doing. She kept saying, ‘Dad, no one cares about anything but the couple. They don’t care. All they care about is the relationship with Bel Pawley.’ She said that during the script. She was like, ‘You need a great end to the relationship.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I kind of think that people care about his relationship with his mom, and Bill Burr…’ And she’s like, ‘They don’t care! It’s all about the girl!’ [Laughs]