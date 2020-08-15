Looks Like The Batman May Not Have That Much Shooting Left To Do

With so many film productions in limbo, it's easy to lose track of exactly what's happening with all the different movies. Due to the secrecy that usually surrounds high profile films, we often have a less than clear picture of exactly what's going on with production anyway, and the shutdown has thrown what little we do know out the window. However, we now have a better idea of exactly what's going on with one of the more highly anticipated productions, Robert Pattinson's The Batman. It seems the film was able to get about two months of filming done before the shutdown and has a little less than three more in front of it.